The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Tara Dryden, the team leader at the West Union Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 25 1/2 years

Q. What does your job entail?

A. Taking care of the day-to-day operations at the West Union Library

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. Stephen King, Jonathan Kellerman, accurate historical fiction, true crime

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. Steel Magnolias, Dirty Dancing, jump-scare horror movies, disaster movies

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. The Handmaid’s Tale, Good Girls, Flip or Flop, Cake Boss, Criminal Minds

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. Time travel without consequences or weird paradoxes

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. Garden, bake, relax

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. I like to eat Doritos crushed up in vanilla ice cream.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. Somewhere sunny, warm and beachy or the Cotswolds

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. I learn something new every day.