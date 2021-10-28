Julie Ann Walker, 66 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Julie was born in Flint, Michigan, on July 22, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Bob and Genuvieve (Wentworth) Thorton.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents. Julie is survived by her sons, Terry “TJ” (Jody) Demlow of Winchester and Robert Demlow of Winchester; her daughter, Tabitha Thorton of Seaman; a brother, Bob Thorton of Flint, Michigan; and two sisters, Robin Thorton of Michigan and Dorcas Miece of West Union. Julie will be missed by her two grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.