Indians move to district finals with 109 win over Fairfield

In the middle of a crowd, Peebles keeper Zane Porter makes a leaping save to help preserve his team’s one-goal advantage in their district semi-final contest at Fairfield. Porter has authored three shutouts in three tournament games as the Indians are moving to the district finals for the first time since 2012. (Photo by Stephen Forsha/HCP)

By Stephen Forsha

Highland County Press

LEESBURG – It took one goal by the Peebles Indians, an offsides call late on the Fairfield Lions and a lot of great defensive play, but the Indians scored the only goal in the Division III SE District semifinals to win at Fairfield High School by a 1-0 score.

No. 13 seeded Peebles’ lone goal was scored with 25:10 left in the first half, as Evan Day sent the ball past the keeper of the Lions, off a pass by Mason Sims for the assist, to gain the 1-0 lead over No. 12 seeded Fairfield.

“It’s not the game plan I came into the game with. I wanted to be a little more open against Fairfield. The result earlier in the year didn’t do us much justice,” Coach Stone Crothers said. “We were missing our keeper — Zane [Porter] had one heck of a game — and they just wanted revenge. That was the big thing. I was really glad that Fairfield won so we could play them again because we had some unfinished business.”

From that point on, there were multiple chances for both squads to add goals in the battle of Southern Hills Athletic Conference foes. For the host Lions, in the second half there was one missed chance that saw the ball sail past the keeper of Peebles, but it was called off by the three officials due to an offsides call on the Lions with 10:45 left in regulation.

“We got lucky with the offsides. Everyone was about to cry over here on our end, but as soon as that flag went up, I got super calm. Mason missed that chance too, and I was like, please don’t let this happen again. Overall, defensively, that’s where we’ve improved the most,” Crothers said. “Last year we gave up probably 60, 70, 80 goals. This year we’re still at 29.

“I can’t thank the defense enough, the team enough. We’ve only given up one goal in the past like seven or eight games, I think, and that’s a testament to them. We switched some stuff up, and they’ve just gelled really, really well.”

As for the entire district semifinal match, as solid of play the first half had from both teams, the second half was even stronger and more intense, which showed by the play of the defenses of both teams.

One of the bigger saves by Peebles’ keeper Zane Porter came with around 28 minutes remaining in the match, as that save kept the score 1-0.

Fairfield keeper Hunter Burns made a one-on-one save against the Indians to keep the Lions within a goal of the Indians with 23:40 left in the second half.

Again, the Lions got to Peebles territory, but the defense of the Indians was strong as Dallas Wilkinson had a huge defensive stop at 11:29 as the Lions attempted to gain a goal.

“Dallas Wilkinson was our stopper. Trenten Woodruff and Hayden Browning played right back. Waylen Lloyd was our left back the whole game,” Coach Crothers said. “Brayden Davis, he’s our stopper, and him and Dallas, I don’t know if they’ve been subbed out our entire season. They’re just two constants back there that are absolutely amazing. They do not stop running. It’s always intense the whole 80 minutes. I’m so glad that we finally found that defensive sort of side of the game this year.”

After the aforementioned offsides call on the Lions that rescinded a goal by Fairfield, the Peebles defense continued to keep the Lions out of the net, even with the Lions keeping heavy pressure near the goal.

The Lions had an indirect kick opportunity with 3:20 left in the match, but a leaping stop by Porter continued to keep the Lions scoreless. That was the final real opportunity the Lions had at scoring a goal, as PHS kept the score at 1-0 until time ran out in regulation.

Peebles will play in their first district finals match since 2012 on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon against No. 1 seeded Minford at Waverly.