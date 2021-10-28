Hunter named as one of GSC Athletes of the Week

News Release

Heidi Hunter of the Glenville State Women’s Soccer Team, and Javon Butler of the football team have been selected Glenville State College’s Student-Athletes of the Week.

Hunter a senior from West Union, Ohio, scored what turned out to be a game-winning goal Saturday night at Wheeling. Her tally, off an assist from Mike Abe seven minutes into the contest, staked the Lady Pioneers to an early 2-0 lead. They held on for an important 2-1 road victory.

Butler, a senior from Elkton, Virginia, recorded six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown against nationally ranked Notre Dame. With three games remaining in his career, Butler is primed to finish high on several of GSC’s all-time receiving lists.