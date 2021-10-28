Happy Halloween from the Senior Center

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Happy Halloween! Halloween is a fun day that children and adults alike can enjoy. Who doesn’t love costumes, candy, and Trick or Treaters? Halloween can also be a very dangerous time to be a driver and a pedestrian. If you have to drive this Halloween, follow these few driving safety tips:

1. Use your headlights.

2. Don’t drive distracted.

3. Turn the radio down.

4. Drive slower than the posted speed limit.

5. Scan the road, especially at corners or crosswalks.

6. Don’t pass other cars stopped in the street.

7. Exit driveways and pull onto streets with extreme caution.

8. Communicate with other drivers by using your hazards when pulling over to drop off or pick up children to alert drivers behind you to approach with caution. Use your turn signals when changing lanes or turning.

November events, activities and dinner/meetings for seniors as follows:

• The Peebles Senior Club dinner/meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 2 at noon, which is Election Day, at the Peebles Church of Christ Fellowship Hall on Nixon Ave. in Peebles.

• Euchre card players come to the Senior Center every Thursday (except Thanksgiving Day, November 28) to play Euchre and occasionally Rook from noon – 3:30 p.m. You are more than welcome to come and learn or play a card game of your choosing with friends. There are several tables available to socialize and have some fun.

• Fun Bingo will be held on the following Wednesdays in November 3, 10, and 17 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. We have all new cards for more chances to win. We wish to thank Ashley Bowling, Admissions/Marketing Director from Eagle Creek Nursing Center for sponsoring and conducting this event.

We hope to see you at any or all the events this month.

The Adams County Senior Citizens office will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Thanksgiving holiday our agency will be closed on November 25 and 26.

Daylight Savings time has rolled around again so remember to set your clocks back on November 7. Now is also a good time to check or change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The State Winter Program has begun for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, OH at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

Just A Thought:

“Gnome and elf and fairy,

Witch and ghost make merry

On this last of dear October’s days.” ~Lettie C. Van Derveer, Halloween Happenings, 1921