Disappointing loss ends North Adams boys soccer season

It was a 7-10 match up in the Division III sectional tournament finals on October 21 as the North Adams Green Devils, seeded #7, hosted the #10 seeded Northwest Mohawks. The visiting Mohawks jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead and in the second 40 minutes, the Devils could only get one of those back as the visitors left Adams County with a 2-1 win ans a Division III sectional crown, much to the disappointment of the Devils and their faithful. In the top photo, North Adams goalie Trey Hoop makes the save after a Northwest header and in the bottom photo, Devils senior Garrett Bunn looks for a header of his own. (Photos by Mark Carpenter)