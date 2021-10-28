Charles L. Purtee, age 66 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his residence. Charles was born June 29, 1955 in West Union, Ohio to Molly Campbell and the late William Purtee.

Survivors include his mother Molly Campbell of Manchester; his wife Nancy Adamson of West Union; two daughters, April Kartshevich of West Union and Regina Whited of West Union; one brother, Steve Smalley of Peebles; four grandchildren Dakota Adamson, Alyssa Whited, Tatyana Kartshevich and Dawson Whited.

A private graveside service will be held at the Cherry Fork Cemetery at the convenience of the family, with military honors provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.