Berdena Jean Litreal, 83 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at her residence.

Jean was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 20, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Icey (Shoemaker) Barney. Jean took great pride in caring for her family and home.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Litreal, who passed on May 11, 2018. She was also preceded by three brothers, Dean Barney, Larry Barney, and Richard Barney; and by three sisters, Wilma Conley, Mabel Steinhauer, and Mary Ruth Barney.

Jean is survived by her son, Dave Litreal of Peebles; her two daughters, Cheryl (Dave) Strickland and Sue (Tim) Fitzpatrick, both of Otway, Ohio; and a sister, Marie Boyd of New Carlisle, Ohio. Jean will be missed by her nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services for Jean will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Rick Ross will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.