Willa Lee Basford Singer of Centerville, Ohio, and formerly of Seaman, Ohio, passed away suddenly from blood clots in both lungs (bilateral massive pulmonary emboli) at Kettering Medical Center on October 19, 2021.

Willa is survived by her daughter, Melody Noelle Singer Santillan and her son-in-law, Edgar Roberto Santillan of Centerville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Willa Ann Feldman and brother-in-law James Feldman of East Moline, Illinois. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Butcher Basford and Lucian Basford of Seaman, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Singer, in 2014.

Willa was loved by all who knew her.

She loved to travel and got her story telling ability from her father.

She graduated from Seaman High School where she held the position of head drum majorette for a record breaking 6 years. She attended Xavier University and studied psychology.

Her love of glamour and “anything that sparkled” led her to a career in pageant consulting. She coached numerous local, state, and national title holders and her work led her to many fun “working” vacations including 3 years in a row to Hawaii.

More recently, she was more involved in charity work and put her design and negotiation skills to use in designing and planning charity functions.

She loved Las Vegas, and New York City, and nothing was too “over-the-top” for her! Those who knew her, knew that she was a “one of a kind” woman and will never be duplicated or replaced.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel funeral home, Seaman, Ohio, from 5 to 8 PM.

Church services will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Calvary Church of God, Seaman Ohio at 1 PM with Pastor Steve Warnock officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, starting at 12 noon.

Interment at Mt. Leigh Cemetary, Seaman, Ohio will follow the services at Calvary Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, a donation may be made in Willa’s name to Calvary Church of God and sent to:

3210 State Route 136, Hillsboro, OH 45133.