Tourney heartbreak, Lady Dragons fall in five sets

West Union’s Elayna Kingsolver goes up for a kill attempt during the Lady Dragons’ sectional tournament loss to Rock Hill. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 season had been an up-and-down one for Coach Jessica Thompson and her West Union Lady Dragons varsity volleyball squad. The team played well at times, poorly at time, and hovered around the .500 mark most of the way. Going into their October 19 Division III sectional tournament match up on their home court with Rock Hill, the Lady Dragons felt pretty confident about their chances, but those hopes turned to disappointment after the host West Union squad suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss in their sectional opener.

The two teams seemed to be evenly matched all night and the sets were played close to the vest from start to finish. The match’s opening set began with an early West Union lead fueled by Madison Taylor serves and the Lady Dragons later opened a 12-6 advantage on a pair of Lexie Rowe service points.Rock Hill battled back to tie the set at 15, 17, and again at 19, then took their first lead of the set at 20-19. The set was tied at 23 before the visitors got the final two points to take the set 25-23.

Ironically, the second set would end up as the same score as the first, only with the winner reversed. Midway through the set, a string of serves from West Union’s Audrey Weakley gave her team a16-12 advantage, but again Rock Hill fought back to tie the score at 20 apiece. But down the stretch the Lady Dragons got five of the set’sfinal eight points, finishing it off with a Korynne Blanton block for the 25-23 win that tied the match at one each.

The third set was almost an exact duplicate of the first two as each side had runs to take leads but could never pull away. With the score tied at 11, Rock Hill reeled off seven straight to take their biggest lead but with the aid of an Audrey Weakley kill and a pair of service points from Kayden Francis, the Lady Dragons cut the deficit to 19-15. The home team continued to fight back, pulling to within 23-22 late in the set after another nice Blanton block, but again the final two points went to Rock Hill as they took the always important third set 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Dragons rallied in the fourth set, one that was slowed down by a number of conferences among the officials over lineups and rotation issues. When all those were cleared away, West Union found a way to win the fourth set, 25- 17, forcing the decisive fifth set.

Unfortunately for the home side,the momentum they built from the fourth set win didn’t carry over to the fifth as Rock Hill took an early lead and held off the Lady Dragons, winning 15-9 to advance in sectional tournament play.

“Rock Hill was a good team tonight, definitely better than their seed,” said Coach Thompson in her postgame radio interview. “As soon as Rock Hill walked in our gym tonight, you could tell that they were tough and were going to fight. We took them to five and they battled us the whole night.”

“Four years ago, there wasn’t even a volleyball team at West Union and since then we have worked so hard to improve this program. Honestly, I’m very proud of our overall record and the progress this group has made. The more you play, the more they understand volleyball terms and knowledge. I’m very proud of all of our girls and I’m really excited to see what next season will bring, though we will really miss our seniors. They were just a really good, fun group of kids.”

The Lady Dragons ended their season with an overall record of 7-10, 5-8 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.