Thomas Clark Clay, 65 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his home.

Tom was born in Wilmington, Ohio, on June 19, 1956, the son of the late Norman and Phillis (Stephens) Clay. Tom worked as a delivery driver.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Kelly Clay. He is survived by his son and his daughter.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.