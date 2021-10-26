By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Those gold ball trophies in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, but they don’t mean much when the regular season ends and the postseason begins. In this year’s fall sports season, two gold balls were awarded and within a a matter of hours on Oct. 21, both teams that won them were eliminated from the sectional tournaments in their first outings.

One of those losses could be considered an upset, though Coach Stone Crothers and his Peebles Indians soccer squad might not look at it that way. After a first-round win over Piketon, the Tribe advanced to a Division III sectional title game on that fateful Oct. 21 evening, and that meant a trip to Lynchburg to face the Mustangs, a team that had the perfect 7-0 conference mark and earned the gold ball. Gold balls don’t always equate to tournament wins and that was a truth last week as the Indians got an early second half goal from Mason Sims and behind the solid work of their defense and their goalkeeper, Zane Porter, made it hold up to pull off the 1-0 upset and earn the right to move to the Division III district semi-finals.

People may have slept on the Indians this season but Coach Crothers and his crew have put together a fine season of double digit wins, improving to 10-5-2 with the win at Lynchburg.

“We knew that Lynchburg has a lot of quality on the ball and they are a team that likes to hold possession a lot, so trying to go toe-to-toe with them would not have gone down well,” said Coach Crothers. “I don’t think Lynchburg expected us to play the way we did and we definitely surprised them. We are a team that relies on moving the ball quickly from back to front with speed up top and we did that in this game.”

After a scoreless first half that saw the Indians only mange to get off a few solid shots, the tide changed due to the work of the Tribe’s two leading scorers, Sims and Cory Reed. About five minutes in, reed hit a long ball over the top towards Sims who was able to track it down, get past a Lynchburg defender, and blast a shot across the Mustang goalie and into the net for what turned out to be the only score of the evening.

“After that goal our plan was to pack the box and keep them away from the goal and force them to take long shots and overall that worked very well,” said Crothers. “It got a little scary towards the end with a few good free kicks but Zane (Porter) was definitely up to the task. Zane is a first-year goalie but you wouldn’t be able to tell. He had a few one-on-one saves in the first half that kept them off the board.”

“Overall I thought we played well and I told the guys beforehand the way I wanted to play might not be pretty but we just wanted the win. They executed the game plan to perfection and I could not be happier with their performance. Everyone who played gave 110% and we were quite relieved when the clock finally hit zero.”

The win propelled the Indians into the Division III district semi-finals, where as so often happens in tournament play, they will face another member of the SHAC. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Peebles traveled to Fairfield, attempting to slay the Lions and move to the district championship. (The result of that contest was not yet available at press time.)

“Fairfield gave us our worst loss of the season (7-2) and we are definitely out for revenge and know they are a very dangerous team this year so it should be a good game to watch,” said Coach Crothers. “I think we’ll match up very well with them- both teams have good goalies, defenses, and forwards, so it should be a close game. it’s been awhile since Peebles was in a district final in soccer so hopefully we can get back to where we want to be.”