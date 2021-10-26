Lady Indians top Whiteoak in four for sectional crown

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An old sports adage says that it is very difficult to defeat the same team three times in one season, but Coach Annie Gustin and her Peebles Lady Indians volleyball squadmay not have been familiar with that phrase. Forced to go on the road for an October 20 Division IV sectional final game at Whiteoak, a team that had defeated twice in the regular season, the Peebles girls proved up to the task.

After stumbling out of the gate and dropping the first set, the Lady Indians bounced back in a big way to sweep the next three sets, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 to do something that only two volleyball teams in school history had done, win a sectional championship.

“The girls felt like they knew they could beat Whiteoak, they’d done it twice and felt ready to do it again,” said Coach Gustin in her postgame radio spot. “Our girls wanted it tonight and you could see that, and they got it. That first set made me nervous but our girls have been behind before this season but they love to battle back, like they seem to like to get in a hole and keep it tight.”

“We watched film of the first two matches and picked up on the strong and weak points of their game so we set up for that and they came out totally different and surprised us. We had to adjust with a new libero but our girls did a great job.Whiteoak is scrappy, they get every ball, they make you fight for every point. They’re a good team and they played well tonight but our girls were a little better.”

“We had a lot of miscommunication in that first set with a new libero and all,” Gustin continued. “Our girls came out of it and Darby Mills and Summer Bird really came together at the end. When Summer is on fire, we have to feed her. Lanie Johnston and Avery Storer were also really strong as outside hitters tonight too.”

“We’ve improved so much this year, I’m just really happy with our play tonight.”

The victorious Lady Indians were paced by Summer Bird, who racked up 23 kills and 9 blocks.

Though the sectional championship was a celebration, the reward was a Monday, October 25 trip to #1 seeded and #5 in the state ranked South Webster Lady Jeeps for a district semi-final match. The Lady Indians dropped that match in three sets to end their season, a season that saw them go 10-3 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, champions of the small school division, and a solid 13-7 overall.