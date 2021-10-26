Justice Brunner visits Adams County

Press Release

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner was in West Union on Friday, October 22, visiting with some Adams County residents during the local Democratic Party’s “Old-Fashioned Bean and Cornbread Supper.” The meal was prepared and served by members of the Ohio Valley CTC’s Culinary Arts class.

This year the fund-raising event was loosely structured, as a drive-thru. However, as is traditional, it did include an auction of baked goods and other items. The evening was a success – in spite of a bit of rain/mist. Much of this success was due to enthusiasm and professionalism exhibited by the CTC students, under the direction of their instructor, Mrs. Becky Foster.

Justice Brunner has announced that she will be seeking the office of Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in November 2022.