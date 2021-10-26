Arthur Ray Hughes, age 81, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Ray was born in West Union, Ohio on November 11, 1939. He was the son of the late William Arthur Hughes and Cleo Augusta Hughes (Johnson).

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Garnett Hughes (Boaz); one grandson, Noah Bayless; three sisters, Margaret King, Rita Happeney, and Bonnie Page; and one brother, Larry Hughes.

Ray was born and raised and lived his entire life in Adams and Brown counties. He was a proud graduate of West Union High School. Following his high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for three years. After serving in the Army, he devoted the rest of his working career through retirement to General Electric Peebles Test Facility. Ray also spent his entire life dedicated to working and caring for his farms.

Ray is survived by two sons, Jeff (Shonda) Hughes of Winchester, Ohio and Jim (Gwen) Hughes of West Union, Ohio; and one daughter, Patricia (Mike) Bayless of West Union, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tiffany Stark, Samantha (Doug) Bauman, Joseph (Leslie) Unger, Kyle (Melissa) Hughes, Ashton (Addison) Hughes, and Nathan Bayless; seven great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Ava Grace, Parker, Lucas, Sophia, Ava Lynn, and Hayden. Ray also leaves behind one sister, Barb Enge, and one brother, Carl Hughes. He also had a very special friend of 12 years that he leaves behind, Donna McKean.

Graveside services and burial will be held at Decatur Cemetery at 1 p.m. on October, 28, 2021. The cemetery is located at 6550 Decatur-Eckmansville Rd. in Russellville, Ohio. The service will be officiated by Tom Claibourne.

A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Willow Event Center located at 7662 Eckmansville Rd. in Winchester, Ohio.