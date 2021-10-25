The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• U.S. 52 Tree Trimming – U.S. 52 will be closed from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. between Ginger Ridge Road and the village of Manchester for tree removal operations on October 27. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41 and S.R. 136. Estimated completion: October 27 by 3 p.m.

• U.S. 52/S.R. 247 Resurfacing – U.S. 52 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday between the village of Manchester and Brush Creek Road. This project will also resurface a small portion of S.R. 247 between U.S. 52 and the Ohio River. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

• S.R. 32 Resurfacing – Principal construction on this project has been completed, S.R. 32 may experience temporary lane closures in each direction between Tranquility Pike and S.R. 73 to complete remaining work. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction at all times. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.