Betty “Jeanie” J. Johnson, 65 years of Peebles, passed away Wednesday October 20, 2021.

Jeanie was born September 16, 1956, in Maysville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Austin and Ann (Hall) Campbell.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, Daniel Johnson, whom she married on June 13, 1974, her son, Blu Johnson of Columbus; grandchildren, Jasmine and Ashton Johnson; sister Patty and Larry Shiveley of Peebles; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law and a host of friends.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday October 25, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Greg Couser officiated the ceremony and burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.