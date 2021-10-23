The Faith Pig

CHAPTER 15

This week it is circa 1864 and the war has been raging for three long years with fear that it will go on for many more. The basics of life are in scarce quantity for those living on “The Ridge” but they continue to put their faith in God. As you will see their hope and trust are not misplaced.

In my memory comes a mental picture of Jane (Milligan) Wickerham, (1782-1855) now old and unable to leave her bed. Her daughter Mary (Wickerham) Ervin is combing her hair, waves of shimmering silver almost to the foot of her bed. Then it is braided and wound around her head in a coronet as in her youth.

Soon Jane is laid away from earthly cares (buried in the Old Covenanter’s cemetery on the Ridge) and John Wickerham, (1789-1865, who was blind in his right eye) goes to The Ridge to live with son, John Milligan Wickerham and his family. This family, like everyone on The Ridge, was suffering many privations, but its straitened circumstances were more pronounced because of John’s lack of physical strength.

The oldest fields had been cleared for some sixty years, but little was known of crop rotation, so crops on the old fields were meager. Woodland was still plentiful and new ground was added a little at a time by clearing over the years.

The Civil War had been raging for three years. Most of the young men were gone. Prices had soared beyond the reach of all but those with money laid by. Families of this status were few here.

At family worship this morning in the Wickerham home they had sung from the 27th Psalm:

“I have been young, And now am old,

Yet have I never seen, The righteous man forsaken

Nor his seed for beggars been.”

Father, Mother and Grandfather were always singing praises to the Lord and saying how much they had to be thankful for. Didn’t they have their little home forty acres of land, six sheep, a cow, a few chickens and their nice mare and colt? Morgan’s raid, the summer before, might have taken them all.

Father couldn’t work much but he remained with his family. Grandfather couldn’t work much either, but the children liked to ask him questions while they worked out in the fields, for he was always patient in explaining things.

Everyone was saying that the war might go on for years and it was hard to get enough to eat now. There were so few hens and the eggs almost all had to be saved to trade to the store for little necessities. Just now, too, the cow was dry. Peas and new potatoes were too green to be eaten without danger of sickness.

Not only the children had to be careful, but cholera morbus (acute severe gastroenteritis) could also be as fatal for grow-ups as was cholera-infantum and bloody flux (dysentery) for children.

For breakfast, they had cornmeal mush. For dinner, they would have water, cornbread and boiled onions and again for supper, they would eat mush but no milk or butter; the same for days to come.

Lois Ann was still lost in thought when Grandfather asked her and the other children to get their gourd dippers and they would all go to the clearing and look for raspberries. Maybe a few blackberries would be ripe, too.

Mother would not cook green vegetables from the garden until blackberries were plentiful.

Blackberries were thought to “work against” the summer sicknesses. Many children had died in the community the summer before of bloody flux, two of Lois Ann’s little cousins among them. Lois Ann asked, “Grandfather, do you think David never saw any of God’s children hungry enough to beg for bread or was it just because nobody they would ask had any?’

Grandfather quietly pondered this question for a moment. “Well, Lois Ann, I never thought of it that way. David was rich and was the King. I expect sometimes people were hungry but they just kept trusting the Lord; then before they had to beg they would get help. Let’s go over and look in our box trap,” he said, thinking to change the subject.

The trap was one of those figure-four, trigger affairs. A nubbin of corn or an apple was fastened on the trigger so that if something such as a squirrel, quail, or rabbit disturbed the bait, down came the box, making it a prisoner.

Ammunition was hard to get so the old flintlock was of little use. A shot was never taken unless something as large as a wild turkey was right in line.

The children raced ahead and were soon shouting, “The box is down, Grandfather! Grandfather carefully lifted the lid a little. “It’s a big rabbit,” he said.

Cottontail rabbits were good eating, and of them late in the fall and winter, but this was a mother rabbit that was evidently nursing little ones. Disappointed, they let her go. She speedily hopped to a safe distance and then hopped hastily toward the brush of a fallen tree where her hungry little ones were hidden.

They searched for berries but found very few. The blackberries were only red. Later there would be lots of blackberries, wild grapes, persimmons, pawpaws, black haws, woods fruits that would lend variety to the orchard fruits, but right now they were hungry

With so much sickness the summer before, mother had not been able to dry as much fruit as usual and crops had been short from drought.

Lois Ann was thirteen, old enough to be thinking of next winter. There would be dried fruit, beans, apples that would keep till late spring, maybe potatoes and turnips enough to last all winter if plenty of rain came. It seemed there were always onions – she wouldn’t think of them right now. Corn and a little wheat would be ground at Parks Mill (on George’s Creek) and tolled to pay for grinding.

Father and Grandfather had worked hard to clear a little plot of new land which was planted to wheat. The wheat was already cradled and hauled into the barn. The children would help flail it out a little later on the granary floor. They hoped to have ten bushels. How good a little white bread would taste!

All had worked hard to plant the big field, eight acres in corn. This was a very old field and too much could not be expected.

Lois Ann’s thoughts rambled on. Now she was thinking of the chilly days in spring when they had planted the corn. Dirt getting into their nearly worn-out shoes had been very uncomfortable, so they had gone barefooted. She and Candace had dropped the corn, carried in the pockets of their little home spun dresses while father and grandfather had covered it with hoes. Grandfather had cheered them on by telling them if the crop was good there might be enough corn to trade some for a pig. He had also repeated that faith could move mountains.

Then she remembered the terrible cold she had come down with. They were always fearing she would take consumption (TB); she was so delicate. Not wanting to be thought of as sickly, she eagerly tried to appear strong like her sister Candace.

The pretty green field of corn looked cheerful as they came home, walking between the rows. There would be many weary days of hoeing corn and pulling weeds, but prospects looked good for better times ahead. Lois Ann’s faith was already increasing to include the hoped pig.

Summer was wearing on and it was terrifically hot. No rain. Springs were running in a mere trickle; wells were going dry. A long disastrous drought was feared.

Soon another terror was added, for “bloody flux was again striking the children. No green foods were allowed for the children. Bacon with plenty of greens was supposed to be helpful. “Let the babies chew the bacon rinds,” doctors advised. But neither bacon nor rind was available for many.

As crops withered in the heat, prospects for food for next winter were discouraging.

Lois Ann just couldn’t understand many things, especially when darling little baby brother, Robert (1861-1863) was taken and Rev. Gailey preached from the text in Isaiah, “– the righteous are taken away from the evil to come.” To her child’s mind, only the heartbreaking present seemed real. Candace, Victoria and Cargill had all been stricken. Only she, the weakly one, had escaped the disease. (John & Eleanor (Ralston) Wickerham had now lost 5 of their children.)

Doctors had little knowledge of this disease but what they knew was accepted as being from God and His blessing asked on it. They knew God could heal beyond what was revealed to man if he so willed.

Then rain came in time to revive a portion of the growing crop. How glad they were that they had succeeded in getting the big field fitted and planted! There would be enough to sustain life, though none for barter.

It was time for school to begin. This year it was a subscription school. Those of the district whose parents could neither subscribe money or a few weeks board for their children share would not be going. Lois Ann knew they could not spare their meager store of food to board the teacher for even one month.

Now, grandfather met the need in this home. His eyesight was very poor but Lois Ann read the lessons aloud for him and he again started teaching school after many years, using the living room as a schoolroom and his four grandchildren (Lois Ann, Candace, Victoria and Cargill) as apt pupils.

It was a clear frosty morning in November. Grandfather and the children were going to the woods to gather shell-bark hickory nuts. They had gathered their small sacks almost full. Tired, they sat down on a fallen tree trunk to rest.

Chomp, chomp, chomp, came the unmistakable sound of a pig eating nuts. At once, all rushed around behind a clump of hawthorn bushes and there they found, not a pig, but a large hog. No one in the neighborhood owned it, grandfather knew, but that the owner could not be found did not occur to any of them.

Acorns were plentiful in the barn lot where many large oak trees grew, so they drove the hog along home where it would be safe in the rail fence enclosure. Days passed and no one claimed it. Then someone over across West Fork at the Wallace place gave a clue. A week before the hog had wandered to their farm, a couple of drovers had passed on the stage road, driving a large drove of hogs.

At worship that night, grandfather again led in singing:

“I have been young, And now am old,

Yet have I never seen, The righteous man forsaken

Nor his seed for beggars been.”

No explanation of the meaning of this Song of Zion was needed this time.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.