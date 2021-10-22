WU Village Council releaes official minutes of Sept. 28 meeting

Submitted News

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2021, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Randy Brewer – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator/ Fire Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief WULS, Tony Baker – Solicitor. Visitors: Rick Bowman, Roger Riley – Zoning Board, Lt. Ryan Myers, Christina Henderson, Matt MillerNovak, Paul Brown, JR Kirker – Asst. Fire Chief, Nicole Hackworth, Richard Dryden, Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender.

Paul Brown discussed the resignation of the Fire Chief and asked if anyone had applied for the position. The Mayor answered that he would be appointing someone for that position with Council approval. Brown was upset and he said he was moving his business to Brown County.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on Sept. 14, 2021 with the correction that William Lewis spoke on closing down Walnut Street, and the special meeting on Sept. 21, 2021 as distributed, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2021-9 designating a portion of North Street in the Village of West Union, Ohio as a one-way street, 2nd reading. Ordinance 2021-10 amending Ordinance 2021-5 of the Ordinances of the Village of West Union, Ohio (Food Truck), 2nd reading.

Ordinance 2021-11 accepting the dedication of the extension of CIC Boulevard as a public street of the Village of West Union; 2nd reading.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator/Fire Chief:

1. The new wastewater plant will be running at full capacity tomorrow and demo will start on the old plant.

2. The employees have been patching the street with black top. Council member Steve Rothwell will call a Finance Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. on October 12, 2021 before the next Council meeting.

Danni Studebaker, Asst. Chief WULS, advised Council on the number of runs for the life squad for the month and for the year. Studebaker had two requests from employees: Lindsey Cline would like to be moved to the auxiliary status and Aaron Whaley wants to be removed from the Life Squad. Motion by Donna Young to move Cline to auxiliary status, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to remove Whaley from the EMS, but keep him as a fire fighter, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Lt. Ryan Myers spoke to Council on the number of calls and citations the Police Department had so far this month. Solicitor Tony

Baker informed Council the letter to United Dairy Farmers has been sent. Clerk Tanya Johnson asked about closing two alleys, and the cemetery being surveyed. She also told Council the Arts Council has postponed the “A Dozen Ways to Die in Adams County” tour.

The 2020 Census say there are now 3,004 people living in the Village of West Union. This is down by 237 from the last Census.

Motion by John R Lafferty to add Resolution 2021-20 to the agenda, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

The Mayor read a letter from Theresa Tarvin on feral cats in the Village, no action was taken.

Resolution 2021-20 amend the Official Certificate – 2903 Emergency Medical Services – $81,717.46, motion by Randy Brewer, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

At this time, Mayor Buda read a letter for the resignation of Jerry Kirker as the Village of West Union Fire Chief. Motion by Steve Rothwell to accept the resignation, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. The Mayor told Council he would like to appoint J.R. Kirker to the position as Fire Chief, motion by Steve Rothwell, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Mark Brewer spoke to Council on the Village liability insurance, no action was taken by Council.

Motion by Donna Young for executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with an attorney, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Jason Francis to enter into a contract with Mat Miller-Novak at $275 per hour because of a solicitor conflict, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to adjourn, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.