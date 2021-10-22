SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Carrington McGlothin

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Charissa Gardner, Bradley McGlothin

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bad sportsmanship

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When a girls from the opposing tteam wet herself during a match

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Anything country

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Lucky One”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden, Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Kevin Hart

FUTURE PLANS:

To pursue a career in the Dental field