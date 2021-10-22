SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Carrington McGlothin
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Charissa Gardner, Bradley McGlothin
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bad sportsmanship
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When a girls from the opposing tteam wet herself during a match
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Anything country
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Lucky One”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden, Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Kevin Hart
FUTURE PLANS:
To pursue a career in the Dental field