Double hat trick leads Indians past Piketon in tounrey opener

Seemingly surrounded by Piketon attackers, Peebles’ Hayden Crum looks to get the ball past them and to a teammate during the Indians’ 10-0 sectional tournament win on Tuesday afternoon. The Indians advanced to the Division III sectional finals with the ‘W’. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was an absolutely perfect day for soccer on Tuesday as the Peebles Indians boys squad hosted the Piketon Red Streaks in a Division III sectional tournament semi-final contest. The #13 seeded Indians, who have a lot of talent at various positions, made it their perfect day for soccer as they blanked the visiting Red Streaks 10-0 to advance to the sectional finals.

The high-powered Peebles offense was led by a pair of hat tricks, three goals apiece from Cory Reed and Mason Sims, while also getting single goals from Waylen Lloyd, Evan Day, and Keltin Robinson. For good measure, the Red Streaks knocked one in their own goal to adi the Peebles cause. It was a “rocking chair” kind of day for Peebles goalkeeper Zane Porter, who posted the clean sheet without too many serious challenges.

The Indians moved to the Division III sectional title game, where they matched up with a familiar opponent. On Thursday, Oct. 21 Peebles traveled to face the champions of the Southern Hiils Athletic Conference, the #4 seeded Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.

The results of that contest were not available at press time.