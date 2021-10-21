By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed Program

OSU Extension, Adams County

While I can eat soups year-round, most of us prepare and serve them often when the temperatures drop in the fall and winter months. Soup offers many nutrition, cooking, and food budget benefits even though some of the cream-based soups can be high in fat and calories. On the other hand, a broth-based soup loaded with vegetables can be a very nutrient dense food that can be helpful in maintaining a healthy weight. As with all foods, we need to make healthy soup choices most of the time and indulge in things like loaded potato soup only on special occasions.

Many soup recipes help us get our recommended daily servings of vegetables and often include several vegetables in one tasty warm bowl. Soups have a high water content and can be helpful in keeping us hydrated during the colder months when we tend to drink less water. This makes them a healthy addition to a meal or a main course to serve with fresh bread, fruit, and a glass of milk.

Many ingredients in soups can help boost our immune system and help us feel better when we are sick. Nothing soothes a sore throat like the hot liquid of a broth-based soup and by adding vegetables that are high in phytochemicals like onions, carrots, garlic, and broccoli, you can see why it might be just what the Dr. ordered to help you feel better.

Soups can help stretch your food budget by allowing you to use smaller amounts of meat per serving, making good use of leftovers, and using low-cost items like beans and cheaper cuts of meat. Additionally, if you have vegetables that are past their prime in freshness, you can throw them in a pot of soup and then freeze any leftover soup to eat later. This is a great way to minimize food waste. You can also use parts of vegetables you would normally not eat like the stems of broccoli or the leaves of celery in soup recipes. This practice of eating the entire plant will reduce food waste, thus saving us money. With a little planning and advanced preparation, soup can make a convenient and easy one pot supper.

Root vegetables like carrots, potatoes and onions can shine in many soup recipes, so try to keep those on hand. Canned tomatoes, tomato juice, canned and dried beans, and other legumes like lentils and split peas are also staples for soups. If you have celery, onions, or other vegetables that are going to go bad before you can use them, go ahead and chop them as your recipe directs and store them in the freezer until you are ready to make soup.

Often the most time-consuming part of soup preparation is chopping the vegetables, chop these the night before if you need to make a quick soup after work or school. Having everything ready to go means you can throw the ingredients together and relax a few minutes

or get another task completed while it is cooking. Slow cooker soup recipes are especially convenient and can make your house smell amazing. For more information, contact me at the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339 or mccormick.3@osu.edu.