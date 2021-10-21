Manchester’s McDonald finishes tied for third in state golf tourney

Finishing out a memorable high school golf career, Manchester senior Daulton McDonald finished in a tie for third place in the individual standings in last weekend’s Division III State Golf Tournament. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was the weekend of a lifetime for the Manchester Greyhounds high school boys golf team as they traveled to the state capital to compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III State Golf Tournament. Fresh off their district championship, the Greyhounds were one of 12 teams on the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University, all vying for the coveted state title. Though the Greyhounds didn’t bring home any state title, they put together a very respectable tournament performance, one that made the county proud.

As a team, the Greyhounds- Daulton McDonald, Luke Hayslip, Isaiah Scott, Logan Bell, and Karson Reaves- tied for seventh in the state as a team, reaching their goal of being among the top 10 Division III teams in the state of Ohio. The Hounds finished 32 strokes behind state champion Berlin Hiland.

That wasn’t all the success that the Hounds had last weekend. Senior Daulton McDonald, who has dominated the local golf scene for the past three seasons, also had a goal of being in the state’s top 10 and he achieved that in a big way. McDonald finished in a tie for third in the state, shooting 76 in both rounds of the tourney to finish tied with Lucasville Valley’s Cameron Phillips, who had bested the Greyhound senior in sectional and district play.

“What an absolutely amazing three days of golf,” said Manchester head coach Adam Poole. “Not only from the tie for seventh finish as a team, to Daulton’s tie for third as an individual, but just the three days of smiles, laughter, and time spent with these guys, and their families and friends who came to support us. It’s really hard to put it into words. Having four seniors on this year’s team also meant a lot of tears. They were tears of joy and happiness, but nonetheless, it’s sad to see this group of young men’s high school golf careers come to an end. The community support and the numerous texts and messages sent by the county was a blessing. The boys and I are all so very grateful to each and every person who took the time to wish us well.”

“Watching Luke and Daulton as freshmen to watching them handle themselves this year as seniors this past weekend was amazing. They set goals as individuals as well as for the team and worked hard towards those goals. They have grown into fine young men and extremely talented golfers. I wish them the very best in whatever life has to bring. Isaiah and Logan both joined the golf team later in high school and they too are fine young men and really good golfers as well. Karson Reaves, a junior, has worked his tail off to become a very solid golfer and wanted to contribute to the team this year. He allowed the goals set by our seniors to shift his mindset and he out the work in over the summer and it showed this season. It’s always nice to see somebody put in the extra work to prepare themselves for competition. That is what sets apart the ones who really want it. This group did just that. They wanted it, put in the ‘extra’, and made it happen.”

Besides McDonald finishing third in the field of 72 golfers, the other Greyhounds had scores of: Logan Bell (91-88-179), Luke Hayslip (87-95-182), Isaiah Scott (88-95-183), and Karson Reaves (96-98-194).

“As a coach, I couldn’t be prouder,” added Poole. “Throughout the season and especially this past weekend, these young men consistently and proudly represented themselves, their community, and Manchester High School. I truly wish each and every one of them the best moving forward in life. I know that I will never forget and hope that they remember this year and the memories that were made for a lifetime.”