Greyhounds blanked by CCPA

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The parade of potential OHSAA playoff teams coming into Veterans Stadium in Manchester continued on Friday, Oct. 14 as the Greyhounds entertained the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (CCPA) Lions, and much like the previous week with Racine Southern, the home team found themselves outnumbered by a talented team with a much bigger roster to work with. The difference showed early and often as the Lions hit paydirt on their first four possessions and never looked back, cruising to a 58-0 victory.

The Hounds had no answers for the CCPA offensive attack, one that combined the pass and run to perfection. The CCPA defense also dominated the line of scrimmage, containing the Manchester single wing attack from start to finish.

The Lions got two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes before the first quarter even ended, taking a commanding 28-0 lead after one, The visitors scored on all four of their second half offensive possessions, giving them an insurmountable 58-0 halftime advantage.

The big margin meant that the running clock rule was in effect for the second half, meaning those two quarters went by quite rapidly, mercifully for the home team. The Greyhound second half offensive possessions went nowhere and time ran out, with the Lions improving to 7-2 on the season.

The loss dropped the Hounds to 0-6.

If nothing changes, the Greyhounds will finish their shortened 2021 season this Friday Night (Oct. 22) when they will host the Federal Hocking Lancers. It will be Homecoming Night at MHS with a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.