Commissioners hold Oct. 12 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on October 12, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Michael Wiseman.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending October 8, 2021.

JFS Fiscal Officer Danyel McClanahan met with the board to discuss the following: Exit Conference Waiver for the Adams County Family and Children First Council. It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign the Exit Conference Waiver for the Adams County Family and Children First Council as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to appoint County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation as the County’s agent and consultant for pricing for the electric supplier for the county buildings and to approve Palmer Energy as the program manager. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the request for classroom technology equipment (3.3), telephone system equipment (1.4), First Responders bags (1.12), and glass entryways for transportation vehicles and Juvenile/Probate Courts (1.4) at the cost of $60,327.91 which is necessary for the social distancing, remote work, and respond to the spread of COVID-19. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Tri-State Security Systems, Inc. for installation and service of fire suppression system, range hoods, tampers, smoke detectors, pull stations, fire panel, heat detector, etc. upon the recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson and Administrative Assistant Shirley Thompson met with the board to discuss the following: Market Street Sidewalk, Courthouse Sidewalk, ACTC Fire Hydrant-Sprinkler System, ACTC Mural dedication date set November 15, 2021, Courthouse window installation, Courthouse door plans, Adams County Welcome Center bathroom changes, ACTC retaining wall, TenerRoad Bridge revisions, Shirley Thompson official start date of employment is October 12, 2021, ODNR lease on property, ACTC roof repairs/contractor change.

Commissioner Ty Pell met with DP & L representative Tom Raga and was informed that DP & L payment #3 will be submitted in January 2022.

EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: COVID-related runs/2021, personnel, Medicount soft billing, and equipment.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Barbara Moore to sign property acquisition closing documents for the purchase of 33 Spruce Lane, West Union, Ohio. Property will be location of Adams County EMS Station 400.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve property acquisition wire transfer for the purchase of 33 Spruce Lane, West Union, Ohio. Property will be location of Adams County EMS Station 400.

Assistant Prosecutor Dana Whalen met with the board to discuss the following: Tener Road Bridge, ODNR Lease/Welcome Center, ACTC Retaining wall release/Baker.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen at 11:22 a.m. to discuss potential litigation in accordance with ORC 121:22 (G)(3). EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant EMS Chief Adam Dozier were alsopresent for the session.

President Ward reconvened session at 11:50 a.m.

Telephone conferences were held with Adams County Auditor David Gifford and Adams County Treasurer Lisa Newman to discuss wire transfer procedures.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Adams County. Debbie Fannin was present for the proclamation and discussed the upcoming event scheduled on the Courthouse lawn, October 22 and 23, recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Deborah Wood, Regina Adams, and Ramona Applegate met with the board to discuss the County EMS reorganization. The following was discussed: History of Adams County EMS/Tax Levy/Soft billing, Staffing/compensation and benefits, transition to ensure adequate staffing, fairness for all EMS employees-24/7 coverage, Equipment/Squads, Maintenance, Supplies, and drugs-cost saving measures, Funding sources/Levy and soft billing, EMS Squad locations-West Union and Manchester, Countywide service-professional organization to provide efficient service to all constituents, Budgetary/DP & L property value loss-loss of Tax Levy revenue, EMS Services, Reducing costs, EMS Training, Dispatch.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.