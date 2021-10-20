Linda E. Baldwin, 71, of West Union, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 11, 1950 in Manchester, Ohio. She was preceded n death by parents Walter Randolph and Bertha Genieva Blythe; one brother, Donald Lee Blythe; and one sister, Ruthane Hurley.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth M. Baldwin of West Union; one daughter, Susan K. (Robert H.) Lee of West Union; one son, Jason D. (Jenny L.) Baldwin of West Union; one brother, John N. (L. Jane) Brown; one sister, Nancy K. Blythe; three grandsons, Kenneth T. (Sierra) Lee, R. Michael (Jacinda) Lee and Jaxon T. Baldwin; Two granddaughters, Jaycee R. Baldwin and Kaitlyn E. Lee; one great-grandson, Jace M. Lee; five great-granddaughters, Kennedy H. Lee, Paisley M. Lee, Alayna G. Lee, Savannah F. Lee and Ellie R. Lee and many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The public visitation is from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public visitation is from 1 – 2 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.