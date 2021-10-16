West Union Council discusses zoning, litigations against nuisance properties

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Village Council met on Oct. 12 to discuss zoning, pursuing potential litigations for nuisance properties and project updates.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on Sept. 28, 2021, was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Steve Rothwell to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Mark Brewer to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of September for the amount of $2,554.55 was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

A motion by Mark Brewer to approve Ordinance 2021-9 designation a portion of North Street in the Village of West Union as a one-way street was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Francis to approve Ordinance 2021-10 amending Ordinance 2021-5 of the ordinances of the Village of West Union (food truck) was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to accept Ordinance 2021-11 accepting the dedication of the extension of CIC Boulevard as a public street of the Village of West Union was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to approve Resolution 2021-21 amend the Official Certificate — 5702 Enterprise Improvement Fund (Panhandle Subdivision Sewer Expansion Project) $4,891,052.50 for construction was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to approve Resolution 2021-22 amend the Appropriations – 2041 Fire Operating/Levy $25,000, and 2901 Fire/Liberty and Tiffin $40,000 was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to approve Resolution 2021-22 accept the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the County Auditor was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

“Mr. [Stan] Matthews would like to add a form to your zoning ordinance for buildings that are uninhabitable. It’s a bright-yellow form [he can post on a building] that states the structure is a danger to live in. Since it’s a part of the ordinance, I just drafted an ordinance to amend the appendix forms and adding a Form B. There a few buildings he wants to placard, and they’ve also been deemed unsafe by the health department,” said Solicitor Tom Mayes.

The placard can assist appropriate authorities in taking action against potential squatters.

“There is a process that I’ve never done before, and I’d like to pursue. It’s in conjunction with the Land Bank. Peebles is doing it and I’m going to piggyback off of them, because [their Solicitor] Randalyn [Worley] and I working together on getting one done. The village would file the nuisance action and the appropriate court would go through the process and then we appoint the Land Bank to be the receiver of the property. They would take the property and clean it up at their cost and then they certify the money. Your cost would be minimized to just the action itself and not the clean-up. The Land Bank wants to try this avenue. I got with Mr. Matthews, and he gave me his top choice. I can explore the cost if that’s something you want to move forward with,” said Mayes.

The village can continue to use this process for other nuisance properties if successful.

“I met with the finance committee on the USDA Rural Development Loan we have. OWDA is offering to refinance. Our current loan is 4.5 percent. There are two options. We discussed in finance and we’re going with option one. Option one is a 20-year; we would save $30,000 on our annual payment. On option two, it would be a $40,000 savings, but it is a 30-year,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker. The village owes $698,000 on the loan.

Mayes will draft the resolution after a conference with Kirker to obtain relevant information. It will be voted on at the next meeting.

“Hopefully by the end of December, the sewer plant will look altogether different. The Crackel Subdivision Project is also starting to move,” said Kirker.

Kirker reported that the State Route 41 Shared-Use Path Project was on schedule.

“There will be no retainer wall on the hillside. It gets cut back with a three-to-one slope. They’re currently working in front of Carter Lumber, which is where the biggest portion of the dirt from the hill has to go. They’ve installed the pipes and catch basins,” said Kirker.

Kirker surmised that by the end of November there should be blacktop being poured.

“We’re going to meet with the contractor on the Panhandle Sewer Project in the next two weeks. We’ll let you know when he intends to get started. Materials continue to be problems; that may be the biggest issue in him getting started,” said Kent Bryan of CT Consultants.

West Union Life Squad Asst. Chief Danni Studebaker reported 215 runs for September, 83 for the month with 1,726 for the year.

“I received a letter wanting an explanation on why the Village of West Union did not apply for the $189,000 in federal CARES Act monies as reported in the Defender and Informer,” said Mayor Jason Buda.

Francis said the reason they did not receive the funds was that they did not make a resolution to accept the money; without the resolution, money could not be accepted.

The council briefly discussed a temporary flooding issue on Evergreen Drive. Kirker will follow up on the issue.

“Asst. Chief Danni provided me with some information on funding for EMS. Others I have consulted recommended that we apply for this. I spoke to Jerry about it, and he recommended we apply for it as well. Donna, Danni and I met with the billing company we use for EMS. They were very pleased with how our team is operating. We had a long conversation on the future of EMS and [how to proceed going forward,]” said Francis.

A motion by Rothwell to enter into executive session as per O.R.C 121.22(G)(1) To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or regulated individual was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

With no further business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.