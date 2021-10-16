By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Practical Aids for Living – Many people have some physical limitations, whether these involve moving, seeing, hearing, communicating or using everyday tools like knives, forks, spoons, toothbrushes or telephones. Solutions exist for overcoming these limitations.

It is important to assess medical, social and environmental factors to make a good decision on what equipment you need. Before buying any equipment or signing any contract for rental, consult your doctor, physical or occupational therapist, or nurse. Salespeople may not have the training necessary to assist you in making a decision about what you need. Occupational therapists can consult on low-cost substitutes for expensive equipment.

With appropriate doctor’s orders and documentation, Medicare or private insurance covers some equipment. For individuals covered by Medicare only (or Medicare and private insurance), you should contact your insurance carrier to check if the equipment is covered, then follow their procedures for preauthorization. The following are a few of the assistive devices that can make life easier:

Eating Aids

• Spoons that swivel for those who have trouble with wrist movement.

• Foam that can be fit over utensils to increase the gripping surface so that they can be lifted more easily.

• Plate guards or dishes with high sides that make it easier to scoop food onto a spoon.

• Rocker knives that can cut food with a rocking motion.

• Food-warming dishes for slow eaters.

• Mugs with two handles, a cover, a spout, and a suction base.

Dressing Aids

• Button hooks that make buttoning clothes easy.

• Dressing sticks that make it possible to dress without bending.

• Long-handled shoehorns so a person doesn’t have to bend over when putting on shoes.

• Elastic laces for shoes to allow slip-on.

Devices for Summoning Help

• Touch-tone phones with speed dials.

• Medical security response systems.

• Beepers for the caregiver

The State Winter Program has begun for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, OH at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

Just A Thought: – “Life: It is about the gift not the package it comes in.” ~Dennis P. Costea, Jr.