By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The courthouse was humming with anticipation on Friday, Oct. 8, as friends and family eagerly awaited the celebration of Judge Brett Spencer, Dr. William Hablitzel and Dr. Chris Marett.

As of Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary has passed of when these individuals first began their agglomerative journey to provide mental health services to the community of Adams County.

Shortly after 2 p.m., these aforementioned pioneers were surprised in the common pleas courtroom as guests began to pour in for the celebration.

“This is technically the one-year anniversary of our first session in this mental healthcare program. The very first meeting that sparked this idea was on April 14, 2020. By Oct. 7, we had sessions already taking place. Here we are at the one-year anniversary. I could get emotional. Our adult and juvenile programs are beautiful,” said Danielle Poe as she rose to address the honored attendees.

In the year the adult program has been operational, 388 adult sessions have taken place. 200 of those self-reported they had never had access to this level of mental healthcare.

“That grew from a meeting on Zoom in December, when Judge Spencer said, ‘now the kids.’ They’re now getting the same access to mental healthcare, which started three-and-a-half weeks ago. Already, through the schools and juvenile court system, we had received 52 referrals and 36 critical children have already had their first session, follow-ups and treatment plans in place,” said Poe.

With much excitement, Poe reported that the psychiatrists and psychologists of the youth program had already asked if they could add more hours.

“They already see the need and they’ve already fallen in love with this program and our community. So, because it’s the one-year anniversary, we thought it was necessary to recognize three of our key stakeholders. This could not have happened without Dr. Hablitzel, Judge Spencer and Dr. Marett. You guys stepped up, so we want to recognize the three of you today. We thought through how we could recognize such special people. How do you say thank you with a gift when nothing is ever enough?” said Poe.

The gift prepared for Spencer was a canvas of the courthouse, a photo captured by local photographer Michael J. Gossett.

“We wanted to give you something you could hang on to, something that represented your work, life and community,” she said.

Dr. Marett, who had expressed an affinity for Murphin Ridge Inn, was gifted a two-night stay at the cozy countryside hostelry.

“Thank you for the collaboration. It’s been wonderful for us. We learn just as much serving the people here and trying our best to provide for their mental health needs. We appreciate the support,” said Marett.

Dr. Hablitzel was gifted a two-night stay in pet-friendly lodgings at Shawnee State Park. Dr. Chris Henning, also present and instrumental in the process, was gifted a bag filled with a menagerie of coupons from localized eateries.

“Dr. Henning, we can’t forget about you. When we talk about boots on the ground, you’re serving these hundreds of patients that we just talked about. You were beside Dr. Marett serving these patients, working with them, diagnosing them, putting plans together to change their life. We can’t say thank you enough. We can’t say thank you enough for the change and movement in the community,” said Poe.

As guests filtered out to make room for scheduled events Spencer, Marett, Henning and Poe paused to give comments on the day’s festivities.

“Seeing Judge Spencer, Dr. Hablitzel, Danielle, all the people that I’ve met through this engagement and worked with to provide services here in Adams County — it’s been a joyful day for me. The biggest thing I was thrilled to hear was the number of people that we’ve served. The clinic seemed busy, but hearing that we’ve helped serve people through 388 sessions, 200 of those individuals that have never had mental healthcare at this level, really helps fulfill the purpose of what we want to do in the clinic,” said Marett.

Spencer, who expressed much surprise, admitted that he had been under the impression that the celebration was for Marett.

“He has taken an embryonic program and developed it. He’s surrounded us with some great doctors. We were all excited. I, as well as Dr. Merett, was shocked at the numbers. We’ve been at this for 366 days, and 388 sessions have taken place — 200 patients self-report no access to this level of mental health care ever before. In December, we were all in a Zoom meeting, and we raised the issue about adolescents. So, I believe Dr. Henning planted the seed, and now we have an adolescent program. We’re getting all of these things covered, and it was a necessity. This is true treatment. A profit margin has never been discussed. It is simply help; independent and professional help,” said Spencer.

Henning, likewise, simply tagged along with Marett under the guise of a celebration for Spencer.

“I came because I heard they wanted us to be here for Judge Spencer, and I figured I would give Dr. Marett some company. I was surprised that we were being honored as well, really because I think just participating in all of this is an honor in and of itself. I’ve been blown away by how supportive and appreciative everyone is for what I would consider just doing my job. It’s been awesome and rewarding in ways I could not have anticipated,” said Henning.

An emotional and inspirational word from Poe was delivered in closing.

“There’s so much I could say. I feel so full sitting in this room with these people. It was crucial that they knew how appreciated and important they were because when movements like this are created, sometimes the people behind them are left in the background. I want the community to know and see the strong individuals leading them; individuals from our community and outside of it who care so much about the people here. They’ve asked for no glory, but we wanted to give that to them today. We wanted to honor them. Adams County is blessed to have them,” said Poe.