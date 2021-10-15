Soccer, volleyball tourney brackets released

A focused Jadyn Wright and her North Adams volleyball teammates will begin sectional tournament play this week, looking for a repeat trip to district play. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Provided there are no more cancellations and reschedules, this week marks the end of the regular season for Adams County’s eight high school soccer and volleyball squads, and that means only one things. It’s time for the postseason to begin. Last Sunday afternoon, the Southeast District Athletic Board released the sectional tournament brackets for Divisions III and IV and the local teams now know the paths they will need to take to tournament success. (The records listed are the records listed at the time of the draw, most have changed since.)

In an odd year, there is only one varsity girls soccer team in the county, that being the North Adams Green Devils. The Lady Devils went into the draw with a record of 6-4-1, good enough for a #6 seed. That earns the North Adams girls a home sectional final contest on Wednesday, Oct. 20, when they will entertain #11 seed South Pointa 5 p.m. kickoff. A win there gets the Lady Devils a very tough match up in the Division III district semis, likely facing off with #3 seed Wheelersburg on Oct. 25 at a site TBD.

In Division III boys soccer, Coach Stone Crothers and his Peebles Indians (5-5-1) earned a #13 seed and will get a home game in the sectional semi-finals. The Indians will host #20 seed Piketon (3-5-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. If Peebles gets by that match up, they will see a familiar foe in the sectional title game, fellow SHAC member and # 4 seeded Lynchburg-Clay (9-5-1). That contest would take place at Lynchburg on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

Seeded #7 in Division III and earning a first round bye are Coach Ike Wooten and the North Adams Green Devils (7-3). The Devils are placed automatically in a sectional championship game which will take place in Seaman on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. with North Adams facing the winner of a first-round game between #10 seed Northwest (6-6-1) and #23 seeded Western Latham (1-7-1). If the Devils capture the Div. III sectional crown, they will play in a district semi-final on Oct. 26 at a site TBD.

“Although we haven’t been playing well the last few games, we received exactly what we wanted, ” said Coach Wooten of the draw. “The seventh seed is an appropriate spot for us and puts us in the best position to make a god run. The top 10 positions could have landed anywhere from 3-10 but we’ve got the match ups we were looking for. Good luck alos to Peebles and West Union.”

After having the best season in school history, West Union was not able to field a girls team this fall so the Dragons have a co-ed squad and rules say that has to be considered a boys squad. So, the co-ed Dragons (1-12-1) are the #24 seed in Division III and will be on the road for a sectional semi-final contest on Tuesday, Oct. 19 when they travel to #9 seed Ironton St. Joseph for a 5 p.m. start.

In Division III volleyball, Coach Katie Ragan and her #8 seeded North Adams Lady Devils (16-3) will look to change their recent postseason narrative and that task will begin when they host #17 seed Alexander on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. A win earns Coach Ragan’s squad a return trip to the district tourney, where things haven’t gone well in recent seasons and the match up there will likely be a tough one with #5 seed Wheelersburg. The Lady Devils lost in three sets to Wheelersburg earlier in this regular season.

Also in Division III, Coach Jessica Thompson’s West Union Lady Dragons (6-6) are the #21 seed and will have a home match in the sectional semis on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. West Union will host #28 seed Rock Hill with a trip to the sectional finals on the line. Waiting in that Oct. 21 sectional title clash will be #4 seeded Huntington (14-4).

In Division IV volleyball, first-year head coach Annie Gustin and her Peebles Lady Indians (7-7) are the #9 seed and will be on the road for a sectional championship tilt at fellow SHAC foe and #8 seed Whiteoak on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. If the Lady Indians topple Whiteoak, which they did in four sets last week, they will move to the district semi-finals on Oct. 25, likely facing #1 seeded South Webster (15-1).

“We came into the tournament draw with less games on our record than most teams due to COV ID and quarantine, and we still had several games left to play,” said Coach Gustin. “We’ll play Whitoeak in our first sectional game at Whiteoak since they got the higher seed, though we defeated them twice this season. I’m excited to face them in the sectional finals, only two vollryball teams in PHS history have won the sectionals.”

Finally in Division IV, first-year head coach Crystal Roberts leads her #11 seeded Manchester Lady Greyhounds (7-6) into a sectional final contest on Oct. 20 when the Lady Hounds will make the long haul to face #6 seeded Racine Southern (9-7) with a berth n the Oct. 25 district semi-finals at stake.

All of the soccer and volleyball brackets can be found at www.ohsaa.org/SEDAB.