Senior Profile- Sierra Kendall, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Sierra Kendall

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Duane and Aundrea Kendall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Competing and Ragan’s desserts

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When I brought the wrong jersey to a tournament game

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Competing in the state track meet last srping

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Lumineers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bali

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Knives Out”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Stranger Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends and family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Nathan Copas, the world’s best Gym teacher

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college and earn a degree in Radiologic Science and then a Masters