Senior Profile- Sierra Kendall, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Sierra Kendall
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Duane and Aundrea Kendall
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Competing and Ragan’s desserts
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When I brought the wrong jersey to a tournament game
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Competing in the state track meet last srping
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Lumineers
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bali
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Knives Out”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Stranger Things
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Chemistry
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends and family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Nathan Copas, the world’s best Gym teacher
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and earn a degree in Radiologic Science and then a Masters