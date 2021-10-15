By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 girls golf season came to a close for local golfers on Oct. 5 in the Division II District Tournament, held at the Pickaway Country Club in Circleville, Ohio. After West Union and North Adams and 4/5 of the Peebles squad had seen their season end in the sectional tourney, Adams County was represented in district play by Peebles senior Carrington McGlothin and the entire squad of Manchester Lady Greyhounds.

Ten full teams and a total of 60 golfers participated in the district tournament and the Lady Hounds represented themselves quite well, finishing seventh overall in the team standings, but got a shining performance from sophomore Taylor Ralston. Ralston finished tied for third overall in the district, shooting a 40 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine for an 84 total, tied with Sheridan’s Morgan Cornwell. Two of the young ladies who finished in front of Ralston were seniors, boding well for the Manchester soph to make a jump up next season.

Also on the district course for the Lady Hounds were senior Kileigh Mitchell (48-55-103). senior Grace Hackney (52-57-109), senior Doris Tadlock (66-61-127), and sophomore Lexy Nixon (59-67-126).

For McGlothin, she capped off a memorable senior campaign by becoming just the second female golfer in school history to advance to district play. In the district tourney, McGlothin fired a 49 on the front nine and a 47 on the back, concluding her career with a 96 total.