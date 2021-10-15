Manchester falls to Racine Southern in Saturday night match up

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After beginning their 2021 season with cancellations and four consecutive road losses, Coach Nick Neria and his Manchester Greyhounds finally made their home debut on Saturday, Oct. 9 as they welcomed the Racine Southern Tornadoes to Veterans Stadium. Though the final scoreboard showed a47-14 win for the Tornadoes, that score was not indicative of the battle the Hounds brought to the field, only a pair of late touchdowns by the visitors making the score look a bit more lopsided.

“If we get behind the chains, we do struggle,” said Coach Neria after the game on Saturday night. “We try to make the game as as short as possible with just 14 guys dressed and that doesn’t always leave us with all the weapons to battle back. I felt like our guys played hard tonight and those couple of scores at the end by them made the game look a lot more lopsided than it really as. This game was closer than the score indicated.”

“Racine is a playoff team. If we hold on to the ball and work our way down the field, I felt like our kids gave it their best and that is all we can ask for each week.”

Racine Southern is a very talented team and they showed that right away on Saturday night, taking the game’s opening kickoff and traveling 62 yards in seven plays, fueled by a 29-yard gallop on their first snap from running back Jonah Diddle. The opening drive culminated in 9-yard scoring pass from quarterback Josiah Smith and an extra-point kick by Derek Griffith that made it 7-0 less than four minutes in.

The Hounds were playing on Saturday night with a depleted roster. leaving little room for error, and it would be a couple of errors that cost them on what turned out to be an impressive opening drive of their own. Taking over at their own 32, the Hounds got a nice 18-yard run from Aaron Lucas on their way into Racine territory. There, a holding penalty and a false start sent the Manchester offense into a 4th and 16 situation and force a punt.

A quick first quarter rolled into the second on the next Racine possession and the Tornadoes cashed in again, this time with a sustained drive of 14 plays to cover 80 yards,getting a one yard scoring burst from Braxton Crisp. The extra point attempt was blocked, but with 9:55 left in the first half, the Tornadoes had extended their lead to 13-0.

The ensuing Manchester possession resulted in another punt and the Racine offense made it three for three on their possessions, this time going 45 yards to paydirt. The score came on a bubble screen pass from Joseph Smith to Damien Miller who cut back and raced untouched into the end zone. A two-point run by Lincoln Rose made it 21-0, which is how the first half would end.

Out of the intermission, the Greyhounds took the third quarter kickoff and marched 54 yards in nine plays, overcoming a holding penalty, and lighting up their side of the scoreboard for the first time when Lucas Smith took a handoff, got around the left corner, and snuck into the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Rylan Bailey ran in the two-point conversion to trim the Racine lead to 21-8.

Unfortunately, the Greyhound defense couldn’t keep the momentum as they allowed the Tornadoes to answer in less than two minutes. After a failed onside kick gave Racine great field position, the visitors wasted no time, getting a 12-yard scoring run from Diddle and then a successful two-point conversion pass to extend their advantage out to 29-8.

On their next possession, the Hounds wasted a long kickoff return by Smith that ended at the Racine 25. Four snaps later the home team turned the ball over on downs and the Tornadoes took advantage and scored on their fifth consecutive possession, this time going 76 yards in just two plays, the final 74 of those coming on a long TD pass from Smith to Cade Anderson, racing all alone down the right sideline behind the Manchester secondary. The extra-point attempt was wide but the Racine lad was 35-8 after three periods of action.

The Greyhound offense bounced back as the fourth quarter started, going on a 13 play, 69 yard drive, aided by a nice 15-yard run from Logan Neria and ending when Nick Haag ran the pigskin in from six yards out with 6:10 left in the contest. After the failed two-point try, the Hounds trailed 35-14.

With barely over six minutes left and holding a three-score lead, the Tornadoes decided to go with their hurry-up offense and add to their point total, and three minutes later a 50-yard drive ended with another Diddle scoring run that made the score 41-14.

The next Manchester possession ended with a Rylan Bailey pass being intercepted with less than a minute left to play, and all the Tornadoes had to do was take a knee and head out of town with a victory. Instead, they ran the ball on the final play of the game and that resulted in a meaningless 45-yard scoring run by Logan Hensler as time ran out and Racine secured the 47-14 triumph.

The loss dropped the Greyhounds to 0-5 on the season and they will get another shot at that elusive first win ob Friday, Oct. 15 when they will again be on their home turf, entertaining Cincinnati College Prep Academy (CCPA) in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Racine Southern

7 14 14 12 — 47

Manchester

o o 8 6 — 14