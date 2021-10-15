All-Conference Team entirely from Adams County schools

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

If there was ever any doubt that the boys golf world in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference is dominated by the four Adams County schools, then it was erased at this year’s SHAC Boys Tournament. The 36-hole event was totally dominated by Adams County golfers, with the individual champion, team champion and runner-up, and an impressive entire 15-member All-Conference Team coming from the county.

Making it a three-peat as SHAC Boys Champion was Manchester senior Daulton McDonald, who trailed after the first round of the SHAC and then vowed to comeback and “win big”, which he certainly accomplished.

McDonald climbed back in front after round two and never looked back, winning the tournament by 15 strokes over his closest competitor, Manchester teammate and classmate Luke Hayslip. After an uncharacteristic 42 in the first round, McDonald went 34, 35, 37 over the final three rounds to finish at 148 overall for the 36 holes. Hayslip was a distant second at 163.

In the team standing, Coach Adam Poole and his Greyhounds trailed West Union by two strokes after the first round but turned it on over the next three to win running away, outdistancing the second place and 2020 champion Dragons by a final total of 26 strokes.

For what is likely one of the few times in SHAC history, the All-Conference Team was made up entirely of Adams County golfers. The top 15 golfers in the tournament are given All-Conference honors and were presented their awards immediately after the fourth round at Snow Hill by SHAC Commissioner Michelle Gleim.

The top 15 golfers in the 2021 SHAC Tournament were:

1. Daulton McDonald, Manchester (148)

2. Luke Hayslip, Manchester (163)

3. Derrick Pell, West Union (170)

4. Carson Chaney, North Adams (172)

5. T. J. Holt, North Adams (173)

6. Dakota Pell, West Union (174)

6. Brady Lung, North Adams (174)

8. Chase Taylor, West Union (175)

9. Jonathan MacDowell, West Union (176)

9. Ethan Taylor, North Adams (176)

11. Jacob Campbell, North Adams (177)

12. Isaiah Scott, Manchester (178)

12. Logan Bell, Manchester (178)

12. Logan Mahan, Peebles (178)

15. Aden Weeks, West Union (181)

2021SHAC Boys Golf Final Team Standings: Manchester 659, West Union 685, North Adams 687, Ripley 800, Whiteoak 801, Peebles 808, Eastern Brown 834, Lynchburg 845, Fairfield 851