Commissioners hold Sept. 27 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Sept. 27, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Gene Toole. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted for the board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending Sept. 17, 2021.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following: Use of Life/JFS building; Donation of sick time; Overtime funding options.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of sick leave from one Job and Family Services employee to another as presented by Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

The board discussed the following issues: EMS HRSA Phase 4 funding; Retaining wall collapse agreement.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an amendment to the county Credit Card Policy, Section E-5 to include interest charged due to late payments. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 in the amount of $37,550 for Courthouse Interior Paint and Chair Rail Project. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the following new fund:

HWYSAFETY/GUARDRAILYR22 #243.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Task Order Two Professional Services Agreement for the Remove Taxiway B/ Reconstruct Taxiway A and Apron A-Alternate 1 at the Alexander Salamon Airport and to authorize President Ward to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

The board met with Jason Brown, Ohio Deferred Compensation as an introduction as our new Regional Account Executive along with the high county participation rates and Opt-In forms for all new hires. Employees are encouraged to meet to discuss retirement planning and review current selections.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese at 10:09 a.m. to discuss personnel (discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 10:12 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to proceed with an application for Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Provider Relief Funding Phase 4. Vote: All aye.

David Gifford, Auditor, met with the board to discuss the following issues: County Budget/2022 complete; Auditor’s office, scanning of permanent documents; State Examiner extension request.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: Airport Grant commencement/completion contract date; Butler County Sheriff contract/housing inmates; EMS invoices/Village of West Union and Manchester rates; Property purchase-title insurance, closing fees; County-wide EMS levy protocols; Adams County Training Center-Administration.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen at 11:24 a.m. to discuss potential litigation in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 11:38 a.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams County Training Center Roof Project; Assistant Director interviews; Adams County Training Center mural progress; HB 101 Funding for county jail.

At 1 p.m. the board attended a virtual meeting in the Annex conference room hosted by OVRDC to present proposed broadband expansion information and funding options. Connecting Appalachia studies found nearly 79% of the populated areas and 52% of Adams County households do not have high speed broadband connection at or above the 25/3 threshold and are assigned unserved/underserved ratings through the FCC. Other discussion included population density factor, estimated fiber lifespan, grant funding opportunities and gap bridging. Also noted was Charter Communications planned expansion of 391 miles of fiber with work commencing in early 2022. Those in attendance were: Commissioners Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell; Terri Crothers, Clerk; Greg Grooms and Richard Dryden, Tiffin Township Trustees; Wayne Hanson, Bratton Township Trustee; and Holly Johnson, Director, Economic Development.

Ashley McCarty, Peoples Defender, met with the board to discuss the Commissioners’ plans for Adams County EMS reorganization and the county-wide EMS tax levy.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adopt a resolution accepting the 2021 Amounts and Rates of Taxation as determined by the Adams County Budget Commission. Vote: All aye.

A message was left for Steve Potocsak, Project Manager, Delta Consultants, Inc. to review the contract dates for the Adams County Airport Apron and Taxiway Project awarded to Brown County Construction, Inc.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.