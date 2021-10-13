William Timothy Applegate, 55 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tim was born in Peebles, Ohio, on May 4, 1966, the son of Peggy (Rhoads) and the late William Vondon Applegate.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Vondon Applegate. He is survived by his wife, Laura (Lane) Applegate, whom he married on September 3, 1988. He also leaves two daughters, Brittany (Michael) Cooper of Peebles and Whitney Applegate, also of Peebles; as well as his mother, Peggy Applegate; and a sister, Tammy Peach, both of Peebles. Tim will be missed by his grandchildren, Lilliahna and Lane, and Alexa.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services for Tim will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Matt Young will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tim’s memory to the Church 180 Youth Outreach. Donations may be sent to Talitha Parks, 2556 Moore’s Road, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.