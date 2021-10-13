North Adams, Peebles battle to 4-4 tie

On Friday, Oct. 8 a pair of county boys soccer rival met at North Adams High School as the Green Devils hosted the Peebles Indians, and the two teams battled for 80 minutes, tied 1-1 at the half, and then each side piling up three-second half goals as the contest ended in a 4-4 deadlock. For North Adams, Cameron Campbell had the three-goal hat trick with Gage White adding the other Devils’ score, while on the Peebles side, Mason Sims put up his own hat trick with Evan Day adding the other goal. In the photo at the left, Peebles keeper Zane Porter goes airborne to snatch the ball away from the Devils’ Cameron Campbell on a first half corner kick, and on the fight, Peebles’Mason Sims gets a midfield touch with a grimace on his way to a three-score outing. (Photos by Mark Carpenter)