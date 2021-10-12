Nellie Eunice Meeker-Grooms, age 74 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Eunice was born November 7, 1946 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Cecil & Daisy (Boldman) Setty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Meeker, a son Bobby Meeker, and grandson Richie Jones.

Survivors include her two daughters, Pam Chapman and George Doss of Winchester and Crystal Jones and Rick of West Union; sister Flo Phipps of Peebles; four grandchildren, Melissa Bost and Ryan, Rikki Kirker and Joe, Miranda Tackett and Brian;, and Derrick Jones and Makala; and special great granddaughter McKinsley Jones.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at noon at the White Oak Cemetery with Flo Phipps officiating.

Services are entrusted to The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.