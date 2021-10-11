Rosa Mae Stone, 88 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Mae was born in Adams County, Ohio, on October 27, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Harley and Elizabeth (Davis) Young.

In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Stone, who passed on February 14, 1996; two grandchildren, two brothers, and three sisters.

She is survived by her three sons, Jack (Connie) Stone of Peebles, Gary (Ann) Stone of Peebles, Dean (Tammy) Stone of Peebles; daughter, Mary (David) Chaney of Hillsboro. Mae also leaves four brothers, Bob Young of Manchester, Ronnie Young of West Union, David Young of Dayton, and John Young of Dayton; and a sister, Elma Honaker of Virginia. Mae will be missed by her seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a great, great-grandson.

Funeral services for Mae were held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Richard Williams officiated the ceremony and burial followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.