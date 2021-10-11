David T. Cruea, 66 of the Sinking Spring Community, passed away Thursday October 7, 2021.

David was born October 30, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Terry and Thelma “Doogan” (Piersaw) Cruea. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Danny Cruea.

David was a 1973 graduate of Peebles High School and graduate of the Police Academy. From 1991 to 2002 David served as Peebles Chief of Police, and 2002 to 2012 he was the owner/operator and retired from Double D Truckin. Since 1975 he served as a Fire Fighter and Fire Chief of the Brush Creek Township Fire Department, and the Brush Creek Township Trustee for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Mason.

David is survived by his wife, Denise (Milton) Cruea; sons Shane and Lauren Milton of Carmel, Indiana, Robbie and Martie Cruea of Peebles, and Chris and Veronique Cruea of Loveland; daughters Tara and Tyler Miller of Waverly; grandchildren Chloe Milton, Haylee, Shelby, Karah and Eleanor Cruea; brothers Tim and Shelley Cruea of Leesburg and Tommy Cruea of Hillsboro; and sister, Carolyn and Joe Safreed of Piqua.

Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at the Sinking Spring Community Church.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday October 12, 2021, also at the Sinking Spring Community Church.

Memorials can be made to the Brush Creek Fire Department.