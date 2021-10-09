Senior Profile- Joseph Rigdon, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Joseph Rigdon

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Shawn Rigdon, Jennie

Elliott

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Doing terrible

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Logan Mahan going to

districts

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Logic

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Stand By Me”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

P.E.

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing NBA2K

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Logan Mahan

FUTURE PLANS:

Haven’t gotten that far yet