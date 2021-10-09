Senior Profile- Joseph Rigdon, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Joseph Rigdon
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Shawn Rigdon, Jennie
Elliott
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Doing terrible
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Logan Mahan going to
districts
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Logic
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Stand By Me”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
P.E.
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing NBA2K
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Logan Mahan
FUTURE PLANS:
Haven’t gotten that far yet