Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visits Adams County

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley (D) made a stop at the charming Cruiser’s Diner in Seaman, Ohio, on Sept. 28.

Whaley is currently on her Southern Ohio River Tour, with aspirations to visit all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“I grew up in a small town in Indiana of about 5,000 people. I understand why people love to live [here in Adams County]. I really feel at home,” said Whaley as she and her party waited to be served.

Whaley has served as the 56th mayor of Dayton, Ohio, since 2013. She was first elected mayor in November after serving on the city commission for two terms.

“[I’m running for governor because] I’m really tired of communities all across the state being forgotten and ignored by the statehouse, and what we’ve seen with one party being in charge for three decades. They’ve become — not by my standards — by the FBI, it’s been called the most corrupt statehouse in the country. The FirstEnergy Corp. scandal is the latest scandal. I think people in my community and communities here deserve better. They’re not getting the support and help they need from the statehouse and from their governor because they’re so tied to self-interest and Columbus. It’s made Ohio fall further and further behind. We are on the top of bad lists and the bottom of good ones when we compare the other 50 states. I think Ohio deserves better,” said Whaley.

Whaley has unveiled three of her policies so far on ethics, jobs and families.

“One is an ethics plan, and what we would do to cut out the corruption that’s been in the statehouse; making sure that the government is working for us. That’s key. [We also] have a jobs plan. We want to make sure that one good job is enough, and that people don’t have to work two and three jobs to make ends meet. We hear stories about that over and over. So, that means putting together a new compact that we only provide certain incentives for companies that are treating their workers well and paying them well, instead of subsidizing poor jobs that don’t provide for families. Those are the key parts. After Labor Day, we put together a Worker’s Bill of Rights, because really, that’s the heart of what drives me in this race. [I want to] get rid of the corruption and make sure that we put workers first,” said Whaley.

The rest of her policies, which include the environment, education and abortion are detailed on her website.

“We’re on the southern Ohio river tour right now, and we’ve made a commitment to visit all 88 counties. Ohio is a super diverse state, but I find when we visit with people, we find a lot more similarities in what people need and how they’re feeling forgotten and ignored by their government. Hearing these stories is important and powerful, and it gives us the energy to keep going. Getting to travel, visit these counties [and connect with the people] is the best part of the county. [It also helps to know what’s going on, so those issues can be tackled as governor],” said Whaley.

As Whaley sat, conversing with her constituents and Cruiser’s patrons, she unveiled that she would be enjoying a cheeseburger for lunch. The cheeseburger, of course, would be accompanied by an infamously delectable slice of pie.

“It’s been great. I’ve been to Adams County quite a bit, and I’ve known the Worley’s for years. I’ve spoken at their county dinners. It’s good to be here. Dayton is not far from Adams County,” she said.

As she wrapped up her visit, Whaley offered that she “just wants people to see that there is a better way forward.”

“We don’t have to accept what has been going on in the statehouse. We’ve had three decades of one party ruling us, and it has proved to be nothing but self-interest and scandal. There’s a better way forward. Please check us out,” said Whaley.

For more information on Whaley visit https://nanwhaley.com/.