West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m., on Sept. 14, 2021, at the Municipal Building, President of Council Randy Brewer presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator/ Fire Chief, Danni Studebaker – WULS, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: William Lewis, Betsy Miskell, Christina Hutchins, Todd Thatcher, Lt. Ryan Myers, Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender, J.R. Kirker – Asst. Fire Chief, Kathy Grooms, Ted Grooms.

William Lewis spoke to Council about closing down Walnut Street for Trick or Treat. After much discussion, Council decided to close Walnut Street this year. Next year the Council will discuss about closing another section of town.

President of the Adams County Arts Council Betsy Miskell told Council about the fall production of a ghost walk named “A Dozen Ways to Die in Adams County” It will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 (COVID permitting). It will start at the Lafferty Funeral Home going to the West Union Presbyterian Church, then to the Adams County Courthouse and the last stop will be at the Adams County Historical Society. No starting time has been set yet.

Christina Hutchins and Todd Thatcher explained about a water drain problem on McArthur Street. After some discussion, on where the water was coming from, going to and how to keep it from going in Hutchins’ garage. The Clerk told Council that Dale Young was also having problems with water going into his home. The Village Administrator will be checking into both of these problems. Kirker stated that Kent Bryan, CT Consultants, has looked at this area; possibly the Village can apply for a grant for this matter.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on Aug. 24, 2021 as distributed, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of August in the net amount of $3466, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Resolution 2021-18 Amend 2021 Official Certificate – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $165,559.05, motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Resolution 2021-19 Amending 2021 Appropriations – 1000 General Fund in the amount of $127,530, motion by Mark Brewer, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed. Ordinance 2021-9 an Ordinance designating a portion of North Street in the Village as a one-way street, motion by Mark Brewer for the 1st reading, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator/Fire Chief:

1. The application for North Street from House Bill 168 has been sent in. Ninety-five percent of this project will be grant money. The Village amount will be approximately $56,421.

2. Representatives from ODOT were down for an overlook of Phase II of the SR 41 Shared Path. This project will not start until 2023.

3. ODOT is looking at the slippage on SR 125 East; it took 14 ton of blacktop to repair it the last time.

4. The new wastewater plant has been running on half capacity. The plant should be operating by September 24, at full capacity.

5. There will be a contractor’s meeting on the Panhandle Sewer Extension Project on Sept. 27, 2021.

Discussion on purchasing new water meters, motion by Steve Rothwell to purchase water meters, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Danni Studebaker, Asst. Chief advised Council on the number of runs for the life squad for the month and for the year. The new ambulance has been picked up from Indiana. Studebaker spoke to Council about the Phase 4 COVID Grant for the life squad. She will find out more details. She also stated the “West Union Life Squad did not turn down a page for the Adams County Sheriff Office”. The dispatch called a county squad.

Ordinance 2021-10 amending Ordinance 2021-5 of the Ordinances of the Village of West Union, Ohio; 1st reading. Ordinance 2021-11 accepting the Dedication of the Extension of CIC Boulevard as a Public Street of the Village of West Union, Ohio; 1st reading. Council asked the Solicitor to send a copy of all new resolutions and ordinances to the Clerk, so they can have a copy before the Council meeting.

Solicitor Mayes stated he had not heard back from the Ohio Attorney General Office on the past due taxes, or from Frontier’s office. Council member Mark Brewer called an Insurance Committee Meetingfor 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2021, before the next Council meeting.

Council member Jason Francis told Council about the Zoning Meeting previously held before the Council meeting. Francis discussed the exit on Main Street out of United Dairy Farmers; the Solicitor will send a letter to UDF Corporate and to the local office on this matter. He also informed Council the Adams County Regional Medical Center will be having the ribbon cutting for their new faculty on Oct. 15, 2021 from 11 am. – noon. The “Grand Opening” will be Oct. 18, 2021. Francis encourages everyone to wear a mask.

Council member Donna Young discussed the health of the employees and COVID.

Motion by Mark Brewer for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Jason Francis to return to regular session, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Steve Rothwell to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell for executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with an Attorney, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Steve Rothwell to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Other items discussed were: Police car 10 foot off the road, door to door sales, Splash Pad is fixed and turned off for the year, Stapleton’s ditch, drain pipe at the corner of Lee Street and Randy Street, Police Officer writing tickets.

Motion by Jason Francis to adjourn, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.

West Union Village Council met in special session at 7 p.m., on Sept. 212021, at the Municipal Building, President of Council Randy Brewer presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – absent, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator/ Fire Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief, Tony Baker – Solicitor. Visitors: JR Kirker, Nicole Hackworth.

Motion by Jason Francis for executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with Attorney, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Steve Rothwell to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Jason Francis to consult with an Attorney at the next Council meeting on Sept. 28, 2021, at the cost of $400, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to adjourn, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.