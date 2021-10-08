Senior Profile- Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Kileigh Mitchell

SCHOOL: Manchester High School

PARENTS: Tad and Desiree Mitchell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Golf, Basketball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT: Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Meeting new people and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing games

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Placing in County Cup after only playing golf for three months

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “The Fast and the Furious”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW: Ginny and Georgia

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Fishing or golfing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH: Emma Stone

FUTURE PLANS: Go to college and then travel