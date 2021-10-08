By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA

OSU Extension, Adams County

October means it’s time for pumpkin flavored everything! Pumpkin- flavored coffee, smoothies, ice cream, donuts, cakes, cookies, and pies can be found around every corner. Unfortunately, many of these items are loaded with sugar and calories. However, pumpkin is naturally a very nutrient dense food that contains a variety of vitamins and minerals for just a few calories.

In fact, a one-half cup serving of pumpkin puree has just 45 calories while boasting four grams of fiber, one gram of protein, and over 100% of your recommended amount of vitamin A! Vitamin A helps support our immune system, skin health and supports eye and vision health. Pumpkin also provides us with vitamins C, K, and E and important minerals including potassium, copper, and magnesium. The beta carotene that gives pumpkins their bright orange color is a powerful antioxidant that may help reduce our risk for a variety of diseases.

Pumpkin seeds are also edible and highly nutritious. We often forget that seeds are a good source of protein, but one ounce of these seeds contains five grams of protein. This one ounce serving also has five grams of fiber as well as some magnesium, phosphorous, copper, zinc, and some healthy fats all for about 125 calories.

So how can you add more pumpkin to your diet without the extra sugar we have come to associate with all things pumpkin? If purchasing canned pumpkin, choose the pumpkin puree rather than pumpkin pie filling that has added sugar. You can add your own spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger that are also found in the pie filling to the plain pumpkin puree. Of course, you can make your own pumpkin puree from fresh pumpkins and even freeze some for later if you are willing to put in some extra work.

You can find a variety of healthier recipes for baked goods made with pumpkin like zucchini pumpkin bread, chocolate surprise cupcakes, or pumpkin pancakes at celebrateyourplate.org. There is also a creamy pumpkin dip recipe available on the celebrate your plate site that makes a great appetizer or dessert when served with apple slices.

However, there are also some less traditional ways to add pumpkin flavor and nutrition to your diet. Try adding a dollop of canned pumpkin and spices to your oatmeal, substitute cooked, mashed pumpkin for potatoes as a lower calorie side dish, add pumpkin puree to your favorite chili, or throw some diced pumpkin into a soup or pasta dish. For more information, contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.