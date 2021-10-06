Willis A. Stutzman, age 81, of Peebles, Ohio, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in his home. He was born on Nov. 4, 1939, in Arthur, Illinois, the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Schrock) Stutzman. Mr. Stutzman was a woodworker and Buggy Builder for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Freida (Weirch) Stutzman, whom he married on Oct. 29, 2000; two sons, Sylvan (Wilma) Stutzman and Stephen (Erma) Stutzman; three daughters, Rosafern (Daniel) Coblentz, Susanna (Lewis) Yutzy, and Anna Mary (Roy Jr.) Raber; 31 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosann; son-in-law, Ivan Hochstetler; and brother, Lonnie Stutzman.

Visitation will be held all day on Friday Oct. 8, 2021, at the Wheat Ridge Community Building at 3735 Wheat Ridge Road in West Union, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday Oct. 8, 2021, at the Community Building. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.