Shirley Woodrow “Woody” Taylor, 86, of West Union, Ohio, died Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 at Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital in Fairfield. He was born March 23, 1935 in Brush Creek Township. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Taylor; parents, Vernon and Anna Taylor; two sisters: Faye Copas and Phyllis Tackett; four brothers: Paul Moore, Otis Taylor, Russell Taylor and Truby Taylor.

Shirley is survived by good friend Bonnie Taylor of Winchester; one daughter, Terry Murphy of West Union; two grandchildren, Austin and Cordell; special nieces, Donna (Rodger) Hayslip of West Union, Gloria Purdin and baby Liyla Purdin of West Union and many others; and several cousins and friends.

The public visitation is from 11 – 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The public funeral is at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Pete Francis will officiate.

The public interment is at the Mt. Armenia Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.