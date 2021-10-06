As one of the arguably largest displays in the county, the Erwin tower of pumpkins is a sight to behold for visitors and passersby.

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The crowd-pleasing Olde Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival will be held Oct. 8-10 in the beautiful countryside of Wheat Ridge on Grindstone Farm.

The Olde Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival has been in operation for 13 years and continues to grow in popularity.

“[The festival] was very good [last year]. As far as attendance, we had fewer vendors because of age, or they or their spouse were concerned, which was fine. We still did really well. The crowd was [amazing; close to 20,000 people in three days.] That Friday looked like a Saturday from the year before. I think people were so anxious to get out. They were cooped up since March, and they were ready to do something outside,” said Owner Kim Erwin.

The festival had 125 vendors, down by 20 from the year before. This year, the festival will host upwards of 150 vendors.

“A lot of the vendors that have been here for several years will be returning; one has retired. There will be lots of homemade crafts, hand-sewn quilts, clothes and table runners, alpaca rugs and wool items. I have a couple of artists; gourd artists as well. There will be handmade knives and jewelry makers. I have two pottery makers, one is new this year. We have a boutique joining us that will have clothing items from Italy. Of course, we’ll have our antique dealers. There is such a wide variety, everyone will find something they like,” said Erwin.

Other items featured at the festival are hand-carved game calls, wooden signs and decor, wreaths, stained glass, wooden bowls and vases, soy candles, books, “birdseed” art, and much more.

“We have a new band, Cross Country Outlaws. They’ve been quite popular, and play a mix of songs,” she said. On Friday, as is tradition, the Kinner Express will provide musical entertainment.

“We’ll have all the same food vendors coming back. They’re so loved there’s no reason to change it,” she said.

As the festival nears, Erwin hopes for an even bigger crowd and good weather, though the rain has never deterred attendees from visiting the pleasant vista perched in the rolling knolls of Adams County.

“We put a lot of effort into this. There are still lots of people that don’t know about Adams County and how pretty it is; the hills. This is one of our earliest festivals, the trees haven’t even turned yet. We want to invite everyone out to enjoy the festival and have a good time,” said Erwin.

The Olde Time Herb and Harvest Festival is located at 817 Tater Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio 45693. Admission to the Olde Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival is free, with $5 for parking.

“There will be vendors for everyone to enjoy. Come see us,” she said.