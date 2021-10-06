Kirker resigns, new fire chief sworn in at West Union council meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Council met on Sept. 28 to accept the resignation of former Fire Chief Jerry Kirker.

A motion by Councilman Jason Francis to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of Sept. 14, 2021 and the special meeting of Sept. 21, 2021, with revisions was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Mark Brewer to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilman Steve Rothwell, the council agreed.

“The sewer plant will be in full operation tomorrow, and we’ll start demolition on the old plant. We’ve got most of the big spots blacktopped in town. Just trying to do regular maintenance,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

West Union Life Squad Asst. Chief Danni Studebaker reported 202 runs for the month; 1,630 runs for the year.

“Lindsay Cline would like to be dropped to auxiliary, as she took on a new job at UC. Aaron Whaley would like to be removed due to him taking a full-time job at central. He also works in Mt. Orab. He wishes to stay on the fire department, but as far as the squad with our requirements, he said he just can’t meet them right now,” said Studebaker.

A motion by Young to move Cline to an auxiliary position with the West Union Life Squad was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to remove Whaley from the West Union Life Squad roster was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

West Union Police Department Lt. Ryan Myers reported 315 calls and 13 citations for the month.

“We discussed for Trick-or-Treat night that all four officers and auxiliary work,” said Mark Brewer.

Village Clerk Tanya Johnson reported that President Betsy Miskell of the Adams County Arts Council informed her that the fall production, ‘A Dozen Ways to Die in Adams County,’ has been postponed.

“We got the 2020 Census; the population has decreased. We have 3,004 citizens, down by 237. I have a resolution that needs to be passed because of the money that we’ve gotten,” said Johnson.

A motion by Randy Brewer to adopt Resolution 2021-20 To amend the official certificate and increase the budget of 2903-Emergency Medical Services Fund by $81,717.46 was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

“This increase shall bring the total to 2903 Emergency Medical Services Fund to $201,717.46. The total estimated resources for all funds for the year of 2021 shall be $12,241,024.82,” said Mayor Jason Buda.

Buda reported a letter had been received from Enforcement Officer Stan Matthews and Teresa Tarvin. The letter contained news that preparations were underway to remove feral and friendly cats and kittens from village streets and transport them to a sanctuary.

“I have [another] letter here. It reads, ‘Dear Village Council, I am resigning as fire chief of the West Union Volunteer Fire Dept. and Life Squad effective Sept. 28, 2021. I will be remaining on the staff of the fire department as an honorary auxiliary chief to assist with the exchange of this position. I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity to serve as fire chief for the past 14 years. This decision did not come lightly. Sincerely, Jerry Kirker,’” said Buda.

A motion by Rothwell to accept Kirker’s resignation as fire chief of the West Union Volunteer Fire Dept. and Life Squad was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

“With council’s approval, I would like to appoint J.R. Kirker as fire chief. That is my recommendation to council,” said Buda.

A motion by Rothwell to accept J.R. Kirker as fire chief of the West Union Volunteer Fire Dept. and Life Squad was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

“We need to have an executive session, we have guests here,” said Young. The aforementioned guests were Manchester Councilwoman Christine Henderson and Manchester Life Squad and Fire Dept. Chief Rick Bowman.

A motion by Young to enter into executive session regarding pending litigation was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

After the executive session, J.R. Kirker was sworn in as fire chief by Buda.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.