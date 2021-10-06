David L. Taylor, age 74 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. David was born March 21, 1947 in Adams County Ohio to the late Elzra and Ruth (Rothwell) Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Michael Taylor.

Survivors include his children Rhonda Burton and John of Manchester; Jenise Petrey of Walton, Kentucky, Bryan Taylor of West Union, Eddie Petrey of Kentucky, Tara Taylor of West Union; Lisa Petrey of Florida, Nikki Elliot and Steve of Forest, Ohio, Matt Taylor and Sam of West Union, Ray Powell of Manchester, Desirae Raines of Manchester, Sam Taylor of Winchester, and John Taylor of California; sister Dorothy Bentley of Columbus; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.